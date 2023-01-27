A share of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK) closed at $84.42 per share on Thursday, down from $85.80 day before. While Stanley Black & Decker Inc. has underperformed by -1.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SWK fell by -52.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $180.93 to $70.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.73% in the last 200 days.

On October 28, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK) to Neutral. A report published by Credit Suisse on October 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SWK. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded SWK shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $82 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 12, 2022. Deutsche Bank August 17, 2022d the rating to Hold on August 17, 2022, and set its price target from $126 to $111. Wells Fargo August 01, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for SWK, as published in its report on August 01, 2022. Vertical Research also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK)

It’s important to note that SWK shareholders are currently getting $3.20 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SWK is registering an average volume of 1.95M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.40%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.37%, with a gain of 1.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $85.56, showing growth from the present price of $84.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SWK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Stanley Black & Decker Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Tools & Accessories market, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) is based in the USA. When comparing Stanley Black & Decker Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -89.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SWK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SWK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SWK has decreased by -1.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,715,613 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.26 billion, following the sale of -213,840 additional shares during the last quarter. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SWK during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 578,581 additional shares for a total stake of worth $632.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,414,788.

During the first quarter, Massachusetts Financial Services added a 59,090 position in SWK. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 5.52 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 271.90%, now holding 7.55 million shares worth $567.48 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its SWK holdings by -2.15% and now holds 7.22 million SWK shares valued at $542.25 million with the lessened -0.16 million shares during the period. SWK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.80% at present.