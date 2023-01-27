In Thursday’s session, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) marked $23.61 per share, up from $23.41 in the previous session. While Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has overperformed by 0.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BLMN rose by 14.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.51 to $15.89, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 13.64% in the last 200 days.

On January 25, 2023, BofA Securities started tracking Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) recommending Neutral. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on January 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for BLMN. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on October 21, 2022, and assigned a price target of $23. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for BLMN, as published in its report on April 12, 2022. Raymond James’s report from February 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $30 for BLMN shares, giving the stock a ‘Strong Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN)

With BLMN’s current dividend of $0.56 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 41.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and BLMN has an average volume of 1.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.77%, with a gain of 1.64% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.04, showing growth from the present price of $23.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BLMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bloomin’ Brands Inc. Shares?

Restaurants giant Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.09, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 955.10%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BLMN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BLMN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in BLMN has decreased by -2.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 12,888,089 shares of the stock, with a value of $259.31 million, following the sale of -287,591 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BLMN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 299,658 additional shares for a total stake of worth $194.15 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,649,681.

During the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC added a 110,637 position in BLMN. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.14 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.42%, now holding 3.23 million shares worth $64.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, Jennison Associates LLC increased its BLMN holdings by 16.04% and now holds 2.93 million BLMN shares valued at $58.9 million with the added 0.4 million shares during the period.