A share of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) closed at $23.17 per share on Wednesday, down from $23.45 day before. While Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -1.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZNTL fell by -59.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $59.65 to $17.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.14% in the last 200 days.

On July 12, 2022, Cowen started tracking Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) recommending Outperform. A report published by Wells Fargo on April 06, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ZNTL. Jefferies also rated ZNTL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $120 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 07, 2021. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on September 30, 2021, and assigned a price target of $84. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ZNTL, as published in its report on September 29, 2021. UBS’s report from May 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $91 for ZNTL shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -58.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ZNTL is registering an average volume of 557.14K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.59%, with a loss of -4.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $52.30, showing growth from the present price of $23.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZNTL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZNTL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZNTL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another decreased to its shares in ZNTL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.65%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -198,725 additional shares for a total stake of worth $146.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,294,649.

During the first quarter, Avidity Partners Management LP added a 637,219 position in ZNTL. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.4 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -9.05%, now holding 3.99 million shares worth $80.3 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its ZNTL holdings by 125.49% and now holds 3.12 million ZNTL shares valued at $62.88 million with the added 1.74 million shares during the period.