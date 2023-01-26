In the current trading session, AC Immune SA’s (ACIU) stock is trading at the price of $2.31, a fall of -1.28% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -53.14% less than its 52-week high of $4.93 and 37.50% better than its 52-week low of $1.68. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.39% below the high and +38.15% above the low.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ACIU’s SMA-200 is $2.95.

It is also essential to consider ACIU stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 40.55 for the last year.ACIU’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.89, resulting in an 1.04 price to cash per share for the period.

How does AC Immune SA (ACIU) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

AC Immune SA (ACIU): Earnings History

If we examine AC Immune SA’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 6/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.23, slashing the consensus of -$0.24. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.01, resulting in a 4.20% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 6/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.23 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.24. That was a difference of $0.01 and a surprise of 4.20%.

AC Immune SA (ACIU): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 3 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of -0.23 and -0.32 with an average Earnings Estimate of -0.26 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.28 and also replicates 7.14% growth rate year over year.

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in AC Immune SA (ACIU). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 47.74% of shares. A total of 52 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 18.04% of its stock and 34.51% of its float.

Jun 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is BVF Inc. holding total of 7.43 million shares that make 8.89% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 26.82 million.

The securities firm Morgan Stanley holds 1.97 million shares of ACIU, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.36%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 7.11 million.

An overview of AC Immune SA’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests AC Immune SA (ACIU) traded 257,508 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.21 and price change of +0.58. With the moving average of $2.28 and a price change of -0.50, about 226,997 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ACIU’s 100-day average volume is 147,948 shares, alongside a moving average of $2.56 and a price change of -0.63.