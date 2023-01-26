The share price of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) fell to $12.23 per share on Wednesday from $12.99. While Crescent Energy Company has underperformed by -5.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRGY fell by -6.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $19.65 to $10.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.04% in the last 200 days.

On January 25, 2023, BofA Securities Downgraded Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) to Underperform. A report published by Mizuho on January 10, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CRGY. BofA Securities also rated CRGY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 15, 2022. Jefferies Initiated an Hold rating on October 19, 2022, and assigned a price target of $15. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CRGY, as published in its report on September 28, 2022. Truist’s report from April 08, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $25 for CRGY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Crescent Energy Company (CRGY)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CRGY’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.68 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 136.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Crescent Energy Company’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CRGY is recording an average volume of 410.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.63%, with a loss of -3.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.00, showing growth from the present price of $12.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRGY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Crescent Energy Company Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas E&P sector, Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) is based in the USA. When comparing Crescent Energy Company shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 1.87, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 181.40%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRGY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRGY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Crescent Real Estate LLC’s position in CRGY has decreased by -1.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,684,598 shares of the stock, with a value of $56.17 million, following the sale of -74,578 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in CRGY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 47.46%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,004,335 additional shares for a total stake of worth $37.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,120,505.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 7,210 position in CRGY. Luther King Capital Management Co sold an additional 56000.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.19%, now holding 1.7 million shares worth $20.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its CRGY holdings by -0.14% and now holds 1.24 million CRGY shares valued at $14.89 million with the lessened 1713.0 shares during the period. CRGY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.20% at present.