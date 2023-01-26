As of Wednesday, R1 RCM Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RCM) stock closed at $13.65, up from $13.50 the previous day. While R1 RCM Inc. has overperformed by 1.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCM fell by -38.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.86 to $6.71, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.14% in the last 200 days.

On January 05, 2023, Canaccord Genuity started tracking R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) recommending Buy. A report published by Guggenheim on December 07, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for RCM. Morgan Stanley also rated RCM shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 06, 2022. Evercore ISI Initiated an Outperform rating on October 24, 2022, and assigned a price target of $25. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for RCM, as published in its report on September 16, 2022. Truist’s report from September 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $29 for RCM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of R1 RCM Inc. (RCM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of R1 RCM Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RCM is recording 5.38M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.68%, with a gain of 3.72% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.33, showing growth from the present price of $13.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RCM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze R1 RCM Inc. Shares?

The Health Information Services market is dominated by R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) based in the USA. When comparing R1 RCM Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 168.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -233.20%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RCM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RCM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RCM has increased by 4.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,210,782 shares of the stock, with a value of $155.61 million, following the purchase of 580,692 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RCM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.45%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 579,889 additional shares for a total stake of worth $148.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,604,884.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP added a 6,251,991 position in RCM. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.67 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.62%, now holding 7.0 million shares worth $76.67 million. RCM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.10% at present.