Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) marked $43.24 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $42.70. While Smartsheet Inc. has overperformed by 1.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SMAR fell by -26.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.74 to $25.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.00% in the last 200 days.

On December 15, 2022, Barclays started tracking Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on October 13, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SMAR. Credit Suisse also rated SMAR shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 23, 2022. MoffettNathanson Initiated an Outperform rating on September 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $50. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for SMAR, as published in its report on September 01, 2022. Guggenheim’s report from August 12, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $48 for SMAR shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Smartsheet Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.43M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SMAR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.14%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.51%, with a gain of 0.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.91, showing growth from the present price of $43.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SMAR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Smartsheet Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SMAR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SMAR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in SMAR has increased by 0.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 15,263,971 shares of the stock, with a value of $600.79 million, following the purchase of 83,796 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SMAR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.85%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 320,686 additional shares for a total stake of worth $455.92 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,583,321.

During the first quarter, Brown Capital Management LLC subtracted a -435,738 position in SMAR. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 1.34 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 34.03%, now holding 5.27 million shares worth $207.25 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SMAR holdings by 2.11% and now holds 5.17 million SMAR shares valued at $203.38 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. SMAR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.30% at present.