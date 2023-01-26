In Wednesday’s session, Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) marked $25.89 per share, up from $25.55 in the previous session. While Livent Corporation has overperformed by 1.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LTHM rose by 14.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.38 to $18.26, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.07% in the last 200 days.

On January 11, 2023, BofA Securities Upgraded Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) to Buy. A report published by Vertical Research on January 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for LTHM. B. Riley Securities also rated LTHM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 27, 2022. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on October 17, 2022, and assigned a price target of $28. BofA Securities October 03, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for LTHM, as published in its report on October 03, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from September 20, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $42 for LTHM shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Vertical Research also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 123.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Livent Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LTHM has an average volume of 3.67M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.32%, with a gain of 7.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.39, showing growth from the present price of $25.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LTHM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Livent Corporation Shares?

Specialty Chemicals giant Livent Corporation (LTHM) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Livent Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 575.30%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LTHM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LTHM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in LTHM has increased by 8.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,846,199 shares of the stock, with a value of $513.56 million, following the purchase of 2,035,888 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in LTHM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,800,181 additional shares for a total stake of worth $381.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,224,210.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 582,026 position in LTHM. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 0.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.99%, now holding 5.61 million shares worth $111.39 million. At the end of the first quarter, Global X Management Co. LLC decreased its LTHM holdings by -1.12% and now holds 3.51 million LTHM shares valued at $69.75 million with the lessened 39646.0 shares during the period. LTHM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.10% at present.