The share price of TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) rose to $20.14 per share on Wednesday from $19.62. While TimkenSteel Corporation has overperformed by 2.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TMST rose by 43.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.23 to $13.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.92% in the last 200 days.

On August 02, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) to Sector Weight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on February 23, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for TMST. Cowen Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on August 10, 2020, but set its price target from $4 to $4.50. JP Morgan November 11, 2019d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for TMST, as published in its report on November 11, 2019. Cowen’s report from August 06, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $7.50 for TMST shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of TimkenSteel Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TMST is recording an average volume of 464.93K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.99%, with a gain of 6.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.00, showing growth from the present price of $20.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TMST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TimkenSteel Corporation Shares?

A leading company in the Steel sector, TimkenSteel Corporation (TMST) is based in the USA. When comparing TimkenSteel Corporation shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.96, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -130.60%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.89%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 83.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TMST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TMST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in TMST has decreased by -0.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,166,383 shares of the stock, with a value of $130.21 million, following the sale of -13,315 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TMST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.61%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 21,767 additional shares for a total stake of worth $65.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,603,570.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 54,232 position in TMST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.22 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.66%, now holding 3.16 million shares worth $57.46 million. At the end of the first quarter, Scopus Asset Management LP increased its TMST holdings by 18.58% and now holds 1.63 million TMST shares valued at $29.58 million with the added 0.26 million shares during the period. TMST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 83.10% at present.