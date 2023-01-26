A share of Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) closed at $135.86 per share on Wednesday, down from $136.68 day before. While Etsy Inc. has underperformed by -0.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETSY fell by -11.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $163.84 to $67.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 30.62% in the last 200 days.

On January 05, 2023, Wolfe Research started tracking Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) recommending Peer Perform. A report published by Needham on January 04, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for ETSY. Citigroup also rated ETSY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $161 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 13, 2022. MoffettNathanson Initiated an Market Perform rating on November 15, 2022, and assigned a price target of $116. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ETSY, as published in its report on October 10, 2022. Guggenheim’s report from October 04, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $105 for ETSY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Etsy Inc. (ETSY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Etsy Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -200.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ETSY is registering an average volume of 3.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.98%, with a gain of 3.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $125.32, showing decline from the present price of $135.86, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETSY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Etsy Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ETSY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ETSY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ETSY has increased by 0.62% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,313,516 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.59 billion, following the purchase of 81,450 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in ETSY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.89%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -61,133 additional shares for a total stake of worth $813.93 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,795,239.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -2,663,626 position in ETSY. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 2.63 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 87.36%, now holding 5.65 million shares worth $676.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its ETSY holdings by -20.53% and now holds 4.97 million ETSY shares valued at $595.44 million with the lessened -1.28 million shares during the period.