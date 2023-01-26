Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) marked $5.23 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $5.24. While Natura &Co Holding S.A. has underperformed by -0.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NTCO fell by -38.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.34 to $3.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.11% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On October 19, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) to Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on March 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NTCO. Jefferies also rated NTCO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $28 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 15, 2021.

Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

An average volume of 695.35K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NTCO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.09%, with a gain of 10.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.94, showing growth from the present price of $5.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NTCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Natura &Co Holding S.A. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NTCO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NTCO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dynamo Internacional Gestão de Re’s position in NTCO has decreased by -26.88% in the first quarter. The company now owns 22,799,108 shares of the stock, with a value of $98.72 million, following the sale of -8,382,132 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $52.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 12,118,392.

During the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP subtracted a -191,997 position in NTCO. Aperio Group LLC purchased an additional 0.15 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 22.16%, now holding 0.84 million shares worth $3.64 million. At the end of the first quarter, Merrill Lynch International increased its NTCO holdings by 244.90% and now holds 0.71 million NTCO shares valued at $3.09 million with the added 0.51 million shares during the period. NTCO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.20% at present.