A share of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) closed at $2.82 per share on Wednesday, up from $2.77 day before. While Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has overperformed by 1.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BKD fell by -46.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.61 to $2.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.55% in the last 200 days.

On January 17, 2023, Stifel Downgraded Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) to Hold. Barclays also Upgraded BKD shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 11, 2021. Barclays initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for BKD, as published in its report on September 03, 2019. Stifel’s report from August 07, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $8 for BKD shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -51.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BKD is registering an average volume of 3.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.16%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.40%, with a gain of 15.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.33, showing growth from the present price of $2.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BKD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Brookdale Senior Living Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BKD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BKD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in BKD has increased by 1.98% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,097,380 shares of the stock, with a value of $46.68 million, following the purchase of 332,519 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $43.68 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,000,000.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 142,842 position in BKD. Deerfield Management Co. LP purchased an additional 3.52 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 40.54%, now holding 12.22 million shares worth $33.35 million.