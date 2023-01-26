The share price of Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) rose to $79.36 per share on Wednesday from $79.34. While Entegris Inc. has overperformed by 0.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ENTG fell by -35.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $141.82 to $61.75, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.08% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On January 04, 2023, Needham started tracking Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) recommending Buy. A report published by Seaport Research Partners on October 13, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ENTG. Credit Suisse also rated ENTG shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $108 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 06, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on July 15, 2022, and assigned a price target of $109. Mizuho February 02, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for ENTG, as published in its report on February 02, 2022. Deutsche Bank’s report from January 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $160 for ENTG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Seaport Research Partners also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Entegris Inc. (ENTG)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of ENTG’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.40 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 71.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Entegris Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ENTG is recording an average volume of 1.93M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.19%, with a loss of -0.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $99.82, showing growth from the present price of $79.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ENTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Entegris Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector, Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is based in the USA. When comparing Entegris Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 39.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -157.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ENTG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ENTG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ENTG has increased by 0.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,644,312 shares of the stock, with a value of $894.93 million, following the purchase of 40,357 additional shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ENTG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.28%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,005,836 additional shares for a total stake of worth $650.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,924,490.

During the first quarter, Select Equity Group LP added a 57,099 position in ENTG. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional -0.72 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.80%, now holding 7.48 million shares worth $490.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its ENTG holdings by -6.40% and now holds 7.15 million ENTG shares valued at $468.82 million with the lessened -0.49 million shares during the period.