A share of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) closed at $27.99 per share on Wednesday, down from $28.09 day before. While Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has underperformed by -0.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANF fell by -22.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $42.09 to $14.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.24% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley started tracking Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) recommending Underweight. A report published by Citigroup on May 23, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ANF. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated ANF shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 03, 2022. UBS January 07, 2022d the rating to Neutral on January 07, 2022, and set its price target from $68 to $37. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ANF, as published in its report on November 30, 2021. Jefferies’s report from June 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $57 for ANF shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Argus also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ANF is registering an average volume of 1.75M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.49%, with a gain of 3.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $27.50, showing decline from the present price of $27.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Shares?

A giant in the Apparel Retail market, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is based in the USA. When comparing Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 68.10, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -105.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ANF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ANF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ANF has increased by 0.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,468,563 shares of the stock, with a value of $171.1 million, following the purchase of 9,461 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another decreased to its shares in ANF during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.98%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -344,967 additional shares for a total stake of worth $124.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,423,268.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP subtracted a -414,942 position in ANF. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional 30695.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.49%, now holding 2.02 million shares worth $46.37 million. At the end of the first quarter, Balyasny Asset Management LP increased its ANF holdings by 48.39% and now holds 1.81 million ANF shares valued at $41.5 million with the added 0.59 million shares during the period.