In Tuesday’s session, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) marked $4.84 per share, up from $4.75 in the previous session. While Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has overperformed by 1.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVTS fell by -52.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.30 to $3.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.66% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On February 24, 2022, Rosenblatt started tracking Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) recommending Buy. A report published by Needham on February 17, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NVTS. BofA Securities also rated NVTS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 14, 2021. Deutsche Bank Initiated an Buy rating on November 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $22. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NVTS, as published in its report on November 15, 2021. Robert W. Baird’s report from November 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22 for NVTS shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating.

Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 82.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -17.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NVTS has an average volume of 1.15M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.89%, with a gain of 5.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $4.84, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Navitas Semiconductor Corporation Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NVTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NVTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BAMCO, Inc.’s position in NVTS has increased by 44.89% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,745,471 shares of the stock, with a value of $13.15 million, following the purchase of 1,160,515 additional shares during the last quarter. Invesco Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in NVTS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.62%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 17,487 additional shares for a total stake of worth $9.95 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,835,122.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -495,685 position in NVTS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.56 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 45.47%, now holding 1.8 million shares worth $6.32 million. NVTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.40% at present.