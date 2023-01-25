The share price of Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) rose to $1.50 per share on Tuesday from $1.35. While Recon Technology Ltd. has overperformed by 11.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCON rose by 41.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.66 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 73.21% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On June 12, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Recon Technology Ltd.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and RCON is recording an average volume of 295.26K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.53%, with a loss of -4.46% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Recon Technology Ltd. Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector, Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is based in the China. When comparing Recon Technology Ltd. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 66.00%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 53.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 6.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RCON shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RCON appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sabby Management LLC’s position in RCON has decreased by -24.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,482,066 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.87 million, following the sale of -491,543 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in RCON during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.63%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -4,100 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 151,500.

During the first quarter, Citadel Securities LLC subtracted a -123,574 position in RCON. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 20220.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 58.53%, now holding 54765.0 shares worth $69004.0. RCON shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 6.80% at present.