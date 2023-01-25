A share of Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) closed at $4.08 per share on Tuesday, down from $4.11 day before. While Joby Aviation Inc. has underperformed by -0.73%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JOBY fell by -8.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.15 to $3.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.69% in the last 200 days.

On July 27, 2022, Raymond James started tracking Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by JP Morgan on April 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for JOBY. Deutsche Bank also rated JOBY shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 11, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on April 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. Barclays initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for JOBY, as published in its report on January 18, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from September 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $16 for JOBY shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY)

Joby Aviation Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 38.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and JOBY is registering an average volume of 3.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.02%, with a loss of -8.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.30, showing growth from the present price of $4.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JOBY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Joby Aviation Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in JOBY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in JOBY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in JOBY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.31%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 458,198 additional shares for a total stake of worth $67.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 20,270,150.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -8,164 position in JOBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased an additional 8495.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.11%, now holding 7.69 million shares worth $25.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its JOBY holdings by -6.28% and now holds 6.33 million JOBY shares valued at $21.2 million with the lessened -0.42 million shares during the period. JOBY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 28.40% at present.