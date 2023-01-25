Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) marked $5.29 per share on Tuesday, up from a previous closing price of $5.15. While Lumen Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 2.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LUMN fell by -56.03%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.93 to $4.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.45% in the last 200 days.

On December 06, 2022, Goldman started tracking Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) recommending Neutral. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 05, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for LUMN. JP Morgan also rated LUMN shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 05, 2022. Oppenheimer May 20, 2021d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Perform’ for LUMN, as published in its report on May 20, 2021. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Lumen Technologies Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 16.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 23.94M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for LUMN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.59%, with a loss of -5.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.73, showing growth from the present price of $5.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LUMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lumen Technologies Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is one of the biggest names in Telecom Services. When comparing Lumen Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.65, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 11.70%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LUMN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LUMN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LUMN has decreased by -0.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 114,336,939 shares of the stock, with a value of $596.84 million, following the sale of -376,197 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in LUMN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.82%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 597,678 additional shares for a total stake of worth $383.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 73,456,437.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 1,711,464 position in LUMN. Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. sold an additional -20.36 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -28.56%, now holding 50.92 million shares worth $265.8 million. At the end of the first quarter, Southeastern Asset Management, In decreased its LUMN holdings by -16.87% and now holds 48.74 million LUMN shares valued at $254.42 million with the lessened -9.89 million shares during the period. LUMN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.90% at present.