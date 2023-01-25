The share price of Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) rose to $15.21 per share on Tuesday from $14.25. While Merus N.V. has overperformed by 6.74%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MRUS fell by -41.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.81 to $12.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.08% in the last 200 days.

On August 02, 2022, Stifel started tracking Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) recommending Buy. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on February 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MRUS. Needham also rated MRUS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 10, 2022. Guggenheim Initiated an Buy rating on November 17, 2021, and assigned a price target of $44. Citigroup June 07, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for MRUS, as published in its report on June 07, 2021. SVB Leerink also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Merus N.V. (MRUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -51.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Merus N.V.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MRUS is recording an average volume of 292.53K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.36%, with a loss of -1.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.20, showing growth from the present price of $15.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MRUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Merus N.V. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MRUS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MRUS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Federated Global Investment Manag’s position in MRUS has increased by 0.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,597,600 shares of the stock, with a value of $55.65 million, following the purchase of 4,800 additional shares during the last quarter. BVF Partners LP made another decreased to its shares in MRUS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -15.61%.

At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its MRUS holdings by 9.51% and now holds 1.94 million MRUS shares valued at $29.97 million with the added 0.17 million shares during the period. MRUS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.80% at present.