A share of Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) closed at $13.15 per share on Tuesday, down from $13.38 day before. While Health Catalyst Inc. has underperformed by -1.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HCAT fell by -55.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.08 to $6.40, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.36% in the last 200 days.

On January 03, 2023, Evercore ISI Downgraded Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ: HCAT) to In-line. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 31, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Equal Weight’ rating for HCAT. RBC Capital Mkts also Downgraded HCAT shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 25, 2022. Piper Sandler September 13, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HCAT, as published in its report on September 13, 2022. Stifel’s report from August 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $16 for HCAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Health Catalyst Inc. (HCAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Health Catalyst Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -31.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HCAT is registering an average volume of 817.63K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.65%, with a gain of 3.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.36, showing growth from the present price of $13.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HCAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Health Catalyst Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HCAT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HCAT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HCAT has increased by 12.42% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,863,298 shares of the stock, with a value of $62.33 million, following the purchase of 647,784 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in HCAT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.72%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -104,753 additional shares for a total stake of worth $39.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,741,067.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP subtracted a -191,185 position in HCAT. Point72 Asset Management LP purchased an additional 0.47 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 24.46%, now holding 2.4 million shares worth $25.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC decreased its HCAT holdings by -7.37% and now holds 1.8 million HCAT shares valued at $19.11 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. HCAT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 91.90% at present.