The share price of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) fell to $46.67 per share on Tuesday from $47.91. While Daqo New Energy Corp. has underperformed by -2.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DQ rose by 15.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $77.18 to $32.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.86% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2022, Goldman Downgraded Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) to Neutral. A report published by Daiwa Securities on September 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for DQ. Daiwa Securities August 31, 2021d the rating to Outperform on August 31, 2021, and set its price target from $145 to $76. Nomura August 19, 2021d its ‘Reduce’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for DQ, as published in its report on August 19, 2021. HSBC Securities’s report from June 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $112 for DQ shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 108.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Daqo New Energy Corp.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 49.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and DQ is recording an average volume of 1.32M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.57%, with a loss of -0.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $62.93, showing growth from the present price of $46.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DQ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Daqo New Energy Corp. Shares?

A leading company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is based in the China. When comparing Daqo New Energy Corp. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.20, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 10.70%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 76.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DQ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DQ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in DQ has increased by 0.81% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,286,017 shares of the stock, with a value of $126.87 million, following the purchase of 26,363 additional shares during the last quarter. Templeton Asset Management Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in DQ during the first quarter, downing its stake by -8.00%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -248,388 additional shares for a total stake of worth $110.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,857,489.

During the first quarter, HHLR Advisors Ltd. added a 215,415 position in DQ. Invesco Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.32 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 19.54%, now holding 1.99 million shares worth $76.76 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Advisors decreased its DQ holdings by -6.85% and now holds 1.99 million DQ shares valued at $76.76 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. DQ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 62.20% at present.