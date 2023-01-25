Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) closed Tuesday at $22.82 per share, up from $22.02 a day earlier. While Arcus Biosciences Inc. has overperformed by 3.63%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCUS fell by -26.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.75 to $16.74, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.76% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) recommending Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on October 11, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for RCUS. BTIG Research also rated RCUS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $57 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 15, 2021. Berenberg Initiated an Buy rating on November 24, 2020, and assigned a price target of $50. Evercore ISI initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for RCUS, as published in its report on November 23, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from April 03, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $21 for RCUS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 253.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RCUS is recording an average volume of 1.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.79%, with a gain of 12.36% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.42, showing growth from the present price of $22.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RCUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcus Biosciences Inc. Shares?

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Biotechnology market. When comparing Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 63.21, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 19.20%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RCUS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RCUS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in RCUS has increased by 8.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 8,045,764 shares of the stock, with a value of $166.39 million, following the purchase of 647,169 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RCUS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.20%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 176,653 additional shares for a total stake of worth $90.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,381,698.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -293,789 position in RCUS. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased an additional 0.55 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 16.26%, now holding 3.93 million shares worth $81.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its RCUS holdings by 1.03% and now holds 3.36 million RCUS shares valued at $69.39 million with the added 34097.0 shares during the period. RCUS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.30% at present.