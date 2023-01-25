As of Tuesday, Arcellx Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACLX) stock closed at $32.27, down from $33.01 the previous day. While Arcellx Inc. has underperformed by -2.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

On December 13, 2022, BofA Securities started tracking Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) recommending Buy. A report published by Guggenheim on October 31, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ACLX. Needham also rated ACLX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 27, 2022. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on July 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $32. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ACLX, as published in its report on March 01, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from March 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $24 for ACLX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Arcellx Inc. (ACLX)

One of the most important indicators of Arcellx Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -102.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ACLX is recording 638.89K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.62%, with a gain of 0.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.33, showing growth from the present price of $32.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACLX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arcellx Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACLX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACLX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Cormorant Asset Management LP’s position in ACLX has increased by 99.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,049,173 shares of the stock, with a value of $94.46 million, following the purchase of 1,524,173 additional shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC made another increased to its shares in ACLX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 115.89%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,323,415 additional shares for a total stake of worth $76.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,465,405.

During the first quarter, Suvretta Capital Management LLC subtracted a -221,026 position in ACLX. Citadel Advisors LLC sold an additional 23500.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.33%, now holding 1.75 million shares worth $54.09 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ACLX holdings by 204.64% and now holds 1.65 million ACLX shares valued at $51.1 million with the added 1.11 million shares during the period. ACLX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.00% at present.