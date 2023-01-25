Within its last year performance, EXPI fell by -42.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.45 to $9.96, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.88% in the last 200 days.

On July 21, 2021, Berenberg started tracking eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) recommending Buy. A report published by William Blair on February 12, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for EXPI.

Analysis of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI)

With EXPI’s current dividend of $0.18 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

eXp World Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 15.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EXPI has an average volume of 1.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.64%, with a gain of 4.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.00, showing growth from the present price of $14.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXPI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze eXp World Holdings Inc. Shares?

Real Estate Services giant eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing eXp World Holdings Inc. shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 58.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -81.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 48.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EXPI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EXPI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EXPI has increased by 8.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,245,941 shares of the stock, with a value of $113.53 million, following the purchase of 765,439 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in EXPI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 15,873 additional shares for a total stake of worth $44.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,995,876.

During the first quarter, Copeland Capital Management LLC added a 1,078,309 position in EXPI. Cat Rock Capital Management LP sold an additional -0.38 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -13.60%, now holding 2.38 million shares worth $26.4 million. At the end of the first quarter, Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its EXPI holdings by -8.27% and now holds 1.99 million EXPI shares valued at $22.06 million with the lessened -0.18 million shares during the period. EXPI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.10% at present.