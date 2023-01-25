A share of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) closed at $65.30 per share on Tuesday, down from $67.82 day before. While Exact Sciences Corporation has underperformed by -3.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EXAS fell by -11.79%, with highs and lows ranging from $84.31 to $29.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 42.58% in the last 200 days.

On January 18, 2023, Raymond James Downgraded Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Craig Hallum on October 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for EXAS. Credit Suisse also rated EXAS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $55 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 25, 2022. Piper Sandler Initiated an Neutral rating on June 03, 2022, and assigned a price target of $50. Raymond James November 03, 2021d its ‘Strong Buy’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for EXAS, as published in its report on November 03, 2021. Stifel’s report from July 29, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $145 for EXAS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Exact Sciences Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -22.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EXAS is registering an average volume of 2.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.96%, with a loss of -4.50% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $63.39, showing decline from the present price of $65.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Exact Sciences Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EXAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EXAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in EXAS has increased by 17.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,561,702 shares of the stock, with a value of $869.48 million, following the purchase of 2,589,937 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in EXAS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.38%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 684,193 additional shares for a total stake of worth $807.22 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,304,117.

During the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP added a 1,143,892 position in EXAS. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 0.27 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.16%, now holding 6.64 million shares worth $328.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Co., Ltd. increased its EXAS holdings by 12.22% and now holds 6.52 million EXAS shares valued at $322.66 million with the added 0.71 million shares during the period. EXAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.30% at present.