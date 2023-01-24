A share of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) closed at $0.34 per share on Monday, up from $0.32 day before. While Venus Concept Inc. has overperformed by 5.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VERO fell by -78.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.69 to $0.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.80% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2020, Stifel started tracking Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) recommending Hold. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on October 20, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VERO. BTIG Research also rated VERO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 06, 2020. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for VERO, as published in its report on January 10, 2020. Maxim Group’s report from January 09, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $10 for VERO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of Venus Concept Inc. (VERO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Venus Concept Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -71.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VERO is registering an average volume of 2.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.49%, with a gain of 7.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.17, showing growth from the present price of $0.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VERO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Venus Concept Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VERO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VERO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Masters Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in VERO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.00%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -100,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,900,000.

VERO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 75.30% at present.