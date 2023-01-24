As of Monday, Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s (NYSE:SUPV) stock closed at $2.71, down from $2.83 the previous day. While Grupo Supervielle S.A. has underperformed by -4.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SUPV rose by 48.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.22 to $1.20, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 49.68% in the last 200 days.

On January 20, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) to Underweight. A report published by Citigroup on September 19, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for SUPV. BofA/Merrill June 28, 2019d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SUPV, as published in its report on June 28, 2019. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)

Investors in Grupo Supervielle S.A. will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.03 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 30.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SUPV is recording 361.94K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.67%, with a loss of -7.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.77, showing decline from the present price of $2.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SUPV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grupo Supervielle S.A. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SUPV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SUPV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s position in SUPV has increased by 3.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,716,819 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.71 million, following the purchase of 50,000 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 125,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 125,000.

SUPV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.20% at present.