Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) closed Monday at $3.20 per share, up from $3.02 a day earlier. While Akoustis Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 5.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKTS fell by -41.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.13 to $2.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.83% in the last 200 days.

On February 02, 2021, Craig Hallum Reiterated Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) to Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on January 15, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AKTS. Northland Capital also Downgraded AKTS shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $7.40 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 18, 2019. Craig Hallum resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for AKTS, as published in its report on May 13, 2019. Craig Hallum’s report from February 05, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $10 for AKTS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Northland Capital also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 194.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -62.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AKTS is recording an average volume of 490.98K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.53%, with a loss of -13.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.25, showing growth from the present price of $3.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Akoustis Technologies Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AKTS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AKTS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AKTS has increased by 1.36% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,916,033 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.22 million, following the purchase of 39,054 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AKTS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.52%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 13,105 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,524,781.

At the end of the first quarter, Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its AKTS holdings by 8.47% and now holds 1.6 million AKTS shares valued at $4.51 million with the added 0.12 million shares during the period. AKTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.90% at present.