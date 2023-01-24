The share price of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) rose to $2.78 per share on Monday from $2.61. While Canopy Growth Corporation has overperformed by 6.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CGC fell by -63.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.61 to $2.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -24.00% in the last 200 days.

On November 02, 2022, Bernstein started tracking Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) recommending Underperform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on October 26, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for CGC. BofA Securities December 22, 2021d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for CGC, as published in its report on December 22, 2021. Piper Sandler’s report from December 20, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $7 for CGC shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CGC is recording an average volume of 15.10M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.35%, with a gain of 6.51% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Canopy Growth Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

