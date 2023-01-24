bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 48.55% from the previous close with its current price standing at $2.36. Its current price is -84.81% under its 52-week high of $15.55 and 80.31% more than its 52-week low of $1.31. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -19.07% below the high and +66.79% above the low.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Additionally, it is important to take into account BIAF stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 5707.69 for the last tewlve months.BIAF’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.05, resulting in an 1.04 price to cash per share for the period.

How does bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BIAF) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 25.13% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.79% of its stock and 1.05% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Creative Planning holding total of 29545.0 shares that make 0.40% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 85851.0.

The securities firm Citadel Advisors Llc holds 20583.0 shares of BIAF, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.28%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 59810.0.

An overview of bioAffinity Technologies Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests bioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF) traded 450,412 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.6983 and price change of +0.38. With the moving average of $2.1451 and a price change of -0.20, about 215,167 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.