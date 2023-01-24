A share of CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) closed at $10.30 per share on Monday, down from $10.46 day before. While CureVac N.V. has underperformed by -1.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CVAC fell by -52.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.70 to $5.63, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.31% in the last 200 days.

On January 19, 2023, UBS Upgraded CureVac N.V. (NASDAQ: CVAC) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on January 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CVAC. BofA Securities also Downgraded CVAC shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 21, 2022. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on January 18, 2022, and assigned a price target of $52. Deutsche Bank initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for CVAC, as published in its report on October 22, 2021. BofA Securities’s report from June 17, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $50 for CVAC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of CureVac N.V. (CVAC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -61.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

CureVac N.V.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CVAC is registering an average volume of 877.94K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.67%, with a gain of 0.59% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.86, showing growth from the present price of $10.30, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CVAC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CureVac N.V. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 53.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CVAC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CVAC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in CVAC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -3.23%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -19,429 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 582,066.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 1,831 position in CVAC. Norges Bank Investment Management purchased an additional 0.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 28.38%, now holding 0.47 million shares worth $2.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP increased its CVAC holdings by 0.53% and now holds 0.33 million CVAC shares valued at $2.01 million with the added 1758.0 shares during the period. CVAC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.90% at present.