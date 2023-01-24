As of Monday, Argo Blockchain plc’s (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock closed at $1.94, up from $1.73 the previous day. While Argo Blockchain plc has overperformed by 12.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARBK fell by -82.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.40 to $0.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.78% in the last 200 days.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

On October 10, 2022, Barclays Downgraded Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) to Equal Weight. A report published by Stifel on March 25, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for ARBK. ROTH Capital also rated ARBK shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 01, 2021. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on October 18, 2021, and assigned a price target of $30. Canaccord Genuity initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ARBK, as published in its report on October 18, 2021. Barclays’s report from October 18, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $22 for ARBK shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of Argo Blockchain plc (ARBK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -32.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ARBK is recording 664.45K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 24.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.34%, with a gain of 31.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.16, showing decline from the present price of $1.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARBK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Argo Blockchain plc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ARBK shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ARBK appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Van Eck Associates Corp.’s position in ARBK has increased by 32.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 518,774 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.56 million, following the purchase of 126,130 additional shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC made another decreased to its shares in ARBK during the first quarter, downing its stake by -25.94%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -26,459 additional shares for a total stake of worth $81579.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 75,536.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 1,290 position in ARBK. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management, purchased an additional 613.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.71%, now holding 36487.0 shares worth $39406.0. At the end of the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP decreased its ARBK holdings by -47.38% and now holds 30231.0 ARBK shares valued at $32649.0 with the lessened 27220.0 shares during the period. ARBK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.92% at present.