In the current trading session, SciSparc Ltd.’s (SPRC) stock is trading at the price of $1.05, a gain of 24.25% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -84.99% less than its 52-week high of $6.99 and 71.95% better than its 52-week low of $0.61. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -13.04% below the high and +44.93% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, SPRC’s SMA-200 is $1.5719.

How does SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 6.48% of shares. A total of 5 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.80% of its stock and 1.92% of its float.

An overview of SciSparc Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) traded 334,444 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8374 and price change of +0.20. With the moving average of $0.9255 and a price change of -0.01, about 332,533 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, SPRC’s 100-day average volume is 1,777,266 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.9037 and a price change of +0.06.