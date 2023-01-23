A share of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) closed at $1.82 per share on Friday, up from $1.58 day before. While ThredUp Inc. has overperformed by 15.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TDUP fell by -81.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.59 to $0.73, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.63% in the last 200 days.

On July 22, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) to Neutral. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on July 21, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Weight’ rating for TDUP. Raymond James also rated TDUP shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 30, 2022. Goldman Initiated an Neutral rating on April 25, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TDUP, as published in its report on March 18, 2022. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from March 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $19 for TDUP shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ThredUp Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -51.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TDUP is registering an average volume of 1.05M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 19.23%, with a loss of -4.71% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.40, showing growth from the present price of $1.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TDUP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ThredUp Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TDUP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TDUP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP’s position in TDUP has increased by 0.02% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,790,622 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.21 million, following the purchase of 1,259 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another increased to its shares in TDUP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 137.51%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,563,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,154,000.

During the first quarter, Thrivent Asset Management LLC added a 2,701,011 position in TDUP. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 37183.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.09%, now holding 3.37 million shares worth $4.41 million. TDUP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 84.60% at present.