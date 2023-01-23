In the current trading session, Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s (JFBR) stock is trading at the price of $1.46, a fall of -2.67% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -55.76% less than its 52-week high of $3.30 and 58.70% better than its 52-week low of $0.92. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -23.35% below the high and +36.76% above the low.

It is also essential to consider JFBR stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.32 for the last year.JFBR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 6.36, resulting in an 91.06 price to cash per share for the period.

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ: JFBR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 69.36% of shares. A total of 3 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 4.36% of its stock and 14.22% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC holding total of 0.3 million shares that make 4.04% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.42 million.

The securities firm Boothbay Fund Management, LLC holds 24038.0 shares of JFBR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.33%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 34374.0.

An overview of Jeffs’ Brands Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (JFBR) traded 170,076 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.2495 and price change of +0.26. With the moving average of $1.4186 and a price change of -0.10, about 149,317 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, JFBR’s 100-day average volume is 230,250 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.3217 and a price change of -0.46.