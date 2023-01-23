A share of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) closed at $13.73 per share on Friday, up from $12.15 day before. While Silvergate Capital Corporation has overperformed by 13.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SI fell by -87.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $162.65 to $10.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -80.02% in the last 200 days.

On January 09, 2023, Wedbush Downgraded Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on January 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for SI. Craig Hallum also Downgraded SI shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 06, 2023. BofA Securities January 06, 2023d the rating to Underperform on January 06, 2023, and set its price target from $37 to $8. Wedbush resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for SI, as published in its report on December 12, 2022. Morgan Stanley’s report from December 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $24 for SI shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 139.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Silvergate Capital Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SI is registering an average volume of 5.98M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.94%, with a loss of -0.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.20, showing growth from the present price of $13.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Silvergate Capital Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in SI has decreased by -0.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,819,963 shares of the stock, with a value of $49.07 million, following the sale of -17,981 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in SI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.16%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -116,024 additional shares for a total stake of worth $30.78 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,768,706.

During the first quarter, Miller Value Partners LLC added a 1,489,224 position in SI. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 98313.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 6.19%, now holding 1.69 million shares worth $29.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, Marshall Wace LLP increased its SI holdings by 4.47% and now holds 1.35 million SI shares valued at $23.48 million with the added 57732.0 shares during the period. SI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 79.90% at present.