As of Friday, Caravelle International Group’s (NASDAQ:CACO) stock closed at $1.60, down from $1.68 the previous day. While Caravelle International Group has underperformed by -4.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Caravelle International Group (CACO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 59.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Caravelle International Group’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CACO is recording 871.09K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 30.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 29.76%, with a gain of 32.23% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Caravelle International Group Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CACO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CACO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Polar Asset Management Partners,’s position in CACO has increased by 39.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 605,000 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.77 million, following the purchase of 170,000 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Karpus Management, Inc. decreased its CACO holdings by -0.06% and now holds 0.42 million CACO shares valued at $0.54 million with the lessened 275.0 shares during the period. CACO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.60% at present.