In Friday’s session, Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) marked $1.94 per share, down from $2.20 in the previous session. While Celyad Oncology SA has underperformed by -11.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYAD fell by -49.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.99 to $0.46, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.91% in the last 200 days.

On July 05, 2019, H.C. Wainwright Reiterated Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) to Buy. A report published by Wells Fargo on May 25, 2018, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for CYAD.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CYAD has an average volume of 1.46M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 20.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 47.82%, with a gain of 193.94% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Celyad Oncology SA Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.13% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CYAD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CYAD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC’s position in CYAD has decreased by -8.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,200 shares of the stock, with a value of $8973.0, following the sale of -1,700 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 16,654 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8210.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,654.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC increased its CYAD holdings by 131.29% and now holds 8206.0 CYAD shares valued at $4046.0 with the added 4658.0 shares during the period. CYAD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.13% at present.