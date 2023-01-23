In the current trading session, Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s (EDBL) stock is trading at the price of $0.41, a gain of 17.42% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -86.32% less than its 52-week high of $3.00 and 114.64% better than its 52-week low of $0.19. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -10.45% below the high and +110.11% above the low.

It is also essential to consider EDBL stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.28 for the last year.

How does Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL): Earnings History

If we examine Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/29/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.24, slashing the consensus of -$0.26. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0.02, resulting in a 7.70% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/29/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.24 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.26. That was a difference of $0.02 and a surprise of 7.70%.

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ: EDBL) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 52.94% of shares. A total of 6 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.43% of its stock and 5.17% of its float.

Sep 29, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Bard Associates Inc. holding total of 0.18 million shares that make 1.69% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 68949.0.

The securities firm Citadel Advisors Llc holds 22634.0 shares of EDBL, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.21%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 8628.0.

An overview of Edible Garden AG Incorporated’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL) traded 695,941 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.2579 and price change of +0.21. With the moving average of $0.2954 and a price change of -0.06, about 610,612 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, EDBL’s 100-day average volume is 374,130 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.4990 and a price change of -0.48.