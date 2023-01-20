NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed Thursday at $11.29 per share, down from $12.02 a day earlier. While NeoGames S.A. has underperformed by -6.07%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NGMS fell by -53.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.87 to $10.69, whereas the simple moving average fell by -22.15% in the last 200 days.

On December 01, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ: NGMS) recommending Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on November 18, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for NGMS. Jefferies also rated NGMS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 31, 2022. Macquarie Initiated an Outperform rating on December 15, 2020, and assigned a price target of $28. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NGMS, as published in its report on December 14, 2020. Stifel’s report from December 14, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $27 for NGMS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of NeoGames S.A. (NGMS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 418.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of NeoGames S.A.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NGMS is recording an average volume of 124.28K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.44%, with a loss of -11.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.00, showing growth from the present price of $11.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NGMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NeoGames S.A. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 50.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NGMS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NGMS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sunriver Management LLC’s position in NGMS has decreased by -5.55% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,860,590 shares of the stock, with a value of $22.68 million, following the sale of -109,344 additional shares during the last quarter. FIAM LLC made another increased to its shares in NGMS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 148,471 additional shares for a total stake of worth $16.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,352,310.

During the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. added a 481,768 position in NGMS. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC sold an additional -0.2 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -16.50%, now holding 1.02 million shares worth $12.46 million. NGMS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.10% at present.