In Thursday’s session, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) marked $25.63 per share, down from $26.26 in the previous session. While ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -2.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZI fell by -47.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $61.44 to $23.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.27% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2023, Truist Downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) to Hold. A report published by BofA Securities on January 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ZI. Morgan Stanley also rated ZI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $66 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 05, 2022. Daiwa Securities Initiated an Buy rating on September 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $66. UBS resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for ZI, as published in its report on February 16, 2022. Raymond James’s report from February 16, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $70 for ZI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 45.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ZI has an average volume of 5.45M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.99%, with a loss of -3.03% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $41.03, showing growth from the present price of $25.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Shares?

Software – Application giant ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 114.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 128.80%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ZI has increased by 11.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,596,463 shares of the stock, with a value of $830.93 million, following the purchase of 2,869,963 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem made another increased to its shares in ZI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.26%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,801,260 additional shares for a total stake of worth $710.52 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 23,597,349.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -5,241,072 position in ZI. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 2.5 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 18.94%, now holding 15.69 million shares worth $472.38 million. At the end of the first quarter, Voya Investment Management Co. LL increased its ZI holdings by 1,188.00% and now holds 13.02 million ZI shares valued at $392.18 million with the added 12.01 million shares during the period. ZI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.10% at present.