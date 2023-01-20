The share price of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) fell to $10.23 per share on Thursday from $10.79. While Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has underperformed by -5.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TGS rose by 122.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.78 to $4.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 37.43% in the last 200 days.

On February 08, 2021, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE: TGS) to Underweight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on April 06, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for TGS. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for TGS, as published in its report on September 19, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TGS is recording an average volume of 171.95K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.30%, with a loss of -13.96% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.60, showing decline from the present price of $10.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Shares?

A leading company in the Oil & Gas Midstream sector, Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) is based in the Argentina. When comparing Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.33, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -40.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 51.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TGS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TGS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s position in TGS has decreased by -9.12% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,784,412 shares of the stock, with a value of $21.06 million, following the sale of -179,164 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, National Asset Management, Inc. decreased its TGS holdings by -24.59% and now holds 0.13 million TGS shares valued at $1.52 million with the lessened 42000.0 shares during the period. TGS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.30% at present.