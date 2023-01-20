A share of Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) closed at $110.37 per share on Thursday, down from $113.03 day before. While Zscaler Inc. has underperformed by -2.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ZS fell by -57.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $290.47 to $99.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.20% in the last 200 days.

On January 18, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) recommending Sector Outperform. A report published by Guggenheim on January 17, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for ZS. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded ZS shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $120 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 12, 2023. Redburn Initiated an Neutral rating on December 01, 2022, and assigned a price target of $135. Macquarie initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for ZS, as published in its report on November 02, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from October 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $160 for ZS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Zscaler Inc. (ZS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 54.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Zscaler Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -70.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ZS is registering an average volume of 2.57M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.01%, with a gain of 2.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $175.71, showing growth from the present price of $110.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ZS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Zscaler Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ZS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ZS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in ZS has increased by 2.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,759,766 shares of the stock, with a value of $868.32 million, following the purchase of 157,053 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in ZS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.64%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 126,642 additional shares for a total stake of worth $403.32 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,604,290.

During the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co subtracted a -1,054,900 position in ZS. Voya Investment Management Co. LL purchased an additional 2.68 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1,017.52%, now holding 2.95 million shares worth $329.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, Artisan Partners LP increased its ZS holdings by 17.03% and now holds 1.87 million ZS shares valued at $208.71 million with the added 0.27 million shares during the period. ZS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 49.60% at present.