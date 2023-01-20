In Thursday’s session, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) marked $8.98 per share, down from $9.13 in the previous session. While PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has underperformed by -1.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAGS fell by -56.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.29 to $7.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.45% in the last 200 days.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

On January 17, 2023, Credit Suisse Downgraded PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) to Neutral. A report published by New Street on December 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PAGS. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded PAGS shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $15 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 07, 2022. Goldman December 01, 2022d the rating to Sell on December 01, 2022, and set its price target from $15 to $9. JP Morgan November 29, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PAGS, as published in its report on November 29, 2022. New Street’s report from May 09, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for PAGS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 45.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PAGS has an average volume of 4.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.04%, with a loss of -5.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.17, showing growth from the present price of $8.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PagSeguro Digital Ltd. Shares?

Software – Infrastructure giant PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) is based in the Brazil and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.88, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 19.60%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PAGS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PAGS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in PAGS has increased by 0.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,478,274 shares of the stock, with a value of $213.94 million, following the purchase of 118,816 additional shares during the last quarter. Fidelity Management & Research Co made another increased to its shares in PAGS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 15.16%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,399,673 additional shares for a total stake of worth $159.35 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,232,432.

During the first quarter, Sylebra Capital Ltd. added a 573,785 position in PAGS. Tekne Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.7 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.69%, now holding 7.96 million shares worth $69.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Point72 Asset Management LP increased its PAGS holdings by 51.77% and now holds 6.12 million PAGS shares valued at $53.53 million with the added 2.09 million shares during the period. PAGS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.40% at present.