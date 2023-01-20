Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX:OPTT) marked $0.76 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $0.68. While Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 11.28%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPTT fell by -39.94%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.89 to $0.44, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.92% in the last 200 days.

On February 25, 2015, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) recommending Neutral. A report published by Ascendiant Capital Markets on May 09, 2013, Initiated its previous ‘Strong Buy’ rating for OPTT. UBS also reiterated OPTT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 17, 2008. UBS resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for OPTT, as published in its report on March 20, 2008. B. Riley & Co’s report from August 20, 2007 suggests a price prediction of $18.50 for OPTT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Bear Stearns also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -32.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 200.36K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for OPTT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.57%, with a gain of 10.00% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Ocean Power Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.15%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OPTT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OPTT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in OPTT has decreased by -14.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,795,559 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.81 million, following the sale of -299,007 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in OPTT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.65%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -4,485 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 688,374.

At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC decreased its OPTT holdings by -56.94% and now holds 0.19 million OPTT shares valued at $86388.0 with the lessened -0.25 million shares during the period. OPTT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.60% at present.