The share price of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) fell to $5.79 per share on Thursday from $6.10. While Central Puerto S.A. has underperformed by -5.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CEPU rose by 89.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.93 to $2.73, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 35.57% in the last 200 days.

On August 13, 2019, Morgan Stanley Downgraded Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE: CEPU) to Equal-Weight. A report published by BofA/Merrill on August 13, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for CEPU.

Analysis of Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of CEPU’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.16 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CEPU is recording an average volume of 193.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.53%, with a loss of -9.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.05, showing decline from the present price of $5.79, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CEPU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Central Puerto S.A. Shares?

A leading company in the Utilities – Regulated Electric sector, Central Puerto S.A. (CEPU) is based in the Argentina. When comparing Central Puerto S.A. shares with other companies under Utilities, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 34.06, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -7.10%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CEPU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CEPU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Long Focus Capital Management LLC’s position in CEPU has decreased by -7.83% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,704,986 shares of the stock, with a value of $10.13 million, following the sale of -144,894 additional shares during the last quarter. AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA made another increased to its shares in CEPU during the first quarter, upping its stake by 10.52%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 116,536 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,224,172.

During the first quarter, Autonomy Capital Research LLP added a 130,813 position in CEPU. NexPoint Asset Management LP sold an additional 50783.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.74%, now holding 0.53 million shares worth $3.15 million. At the end of the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC increased its CEPU holdings by 96.45% and now holds 0.21 million CEPU shares valued at $1.26 million with the added 0.1 million shares during the period. CEPU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.53% at present.