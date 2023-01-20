The share price of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) fell to $4.20 per share on Thursday from $4.26. While Pitney Bowes Inc. has underperformed by -1.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PBI fell by -34.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.49 to $2.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.03% in the last 200 days.

On April 30, 2021, Sidoti Upgraded Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) to Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on April 30, 2021, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for PBI. National Securities August 03, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PBI, as published in its report on August 03, 2020. Northcoast also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of PBI’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.20 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Pitney Bowes Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 52.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PBI is recording an average volume of 1.70M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.84%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.33%, with a loss of -12.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.75, showing growth from the present price of $4.20, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pitney Bowes Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Business Equipment & Supplies sector, Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is based in the USA. When comparing Pitney Bowes Inc. shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.95, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -33.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PBI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PBI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PBI has decreased by -1.61% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,051,479 shares of the stock, with a value of $68.6 million, following the sale of -295,260 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in PBI during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.76%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -123,257 additional shares for a total stake of worth $60.91 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,028,177.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -159,536 position in PBI. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC sold an additional -0.61 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -11.47%, now holding 4.68 million shares worth $17.79 million. At the end of the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its PBI holdings by 28.97% and now holds 4.33 million PBI shares valued at $16.44 million with the added 0.97 million shares during the period. PBI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.30% at present.