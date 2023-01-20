A share of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) closed at $40.76 per share on Thursday, up from $39.54 day before. While PBF Energy Inc. has overperformed by 3.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PBF rose by 127.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $49.00 to $14.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.24% in the last 200 days.

On January 10, 2023, Mizuho started tracking PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on September 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for PBF. Wolfe Research also Upgraded PBF shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $49 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 15, 2022. JP Morgan May 17, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PBF, as published in its report on May 17, 2022. Wells Fargo’s report from April 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $30 for PBF shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of PBF Energy Inc. (PBF)

It’s important to note that PBF shareholders are currently getting $0.80 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 77.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

PBF Energy Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 85.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PBF is registering an average volume of 3.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.39%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.54%, with a gain of 4.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $47.60, showing growth from the present price of $40.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PBF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PBF Energy Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing market, PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) is based in the USA. When comparing PBF Energy Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 2.14, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1687.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PBF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PBF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in PBF has increased by 8.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,268,044 shares of the stock, with a value of $663.41 million, following the purchase of 1,215,801 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in PBF during the first quarter, upping its stake by 5.77%.

At the end of the first quarter, First Trust Advisors LP decreased its PBF holdings by -10.54% and now holds 2.84 million PBF shares valued at $115.74 million with the lessened -0.33 million shares during the period. PBF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.60% at present.