In Thursday’s session, Surmodics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) marked $26.38 per share, down from $37.34 in the previous session. While Surmodics Inc. has underperformed by -29.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRDX fell by -41.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.15 to $28.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.83% in the last 200 days.

On July 23, 2020, Needham Upgraded Surmodics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) to Buy. A report published by Needham on December 11, 2019, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SRDX. Lake Street also Downgraded SRDX shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $50 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 01, 2019. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 01, 2019, but set its price target from $65 to $68. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for SRDX, as published in its report on May 02, 2019. Lake Street’s report from May 02, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $75 for SRDX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Surmodics Inc. (SRDX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Surmodics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SRDX has an average volume of 43.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.80%, with a loss of -29.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $70.75, showing growth from the present price of $26.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRDX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Surmodics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SRDX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SRDX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Trigran Investments, Inc.’s position in SRDX has increased by 2.70% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,268,162 shares of the stock, with a value of $77.39 million, following the purchase of 59,614 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in SRDX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.61%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -13,156 additional shares for a total stake of worth $72.85 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,135,010.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 14,302 position in SRDX. Soleus Capital Management LP purchased an additional 0.11 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 16.26%, now holding 0.77 million shares worth $26.22 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its SRDX holdings by -5.43% and now holds 0.64 million SRDX shares valued at $21.84 million with the lessened 36762.0 shares during the period. SRDX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.60% at present.