Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) closed Thursday at $7.44 per share, down from $7.51 a day earlier. While Himax Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -0.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HIMX fell by -41.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.87 to $4.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.12% in the last 200 days.

On July 14, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) to Neutral. A report published by Nomura on April 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for HIMX. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for HIMX, as published in its report on March 25, 2020. Lake Street’s report from January 31, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $5 for HIMX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX)

The current dividend for HIMX investors is set at $1.25 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -49.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Himax Technologies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 38.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HIMX is recording an average volume of 1.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.14%, with a gain of 3.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.65, showing growth from the present price of $7.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HIMX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Himax Technologies Inc. Shares?

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) is based in the Taiwan and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Semiconductors market. When comparing Himax Technologies Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.13, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -86.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HIMX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HIMX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Yiheng Capital Management LP’s position in HIMX has decreased by -20.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,127,716 shares of the stock, with a value of $31.84 million, following the sale of -1,295,729 additional shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in HIMX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.64%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -202,561 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21.05 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,388,947.

During the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP subtracted a -839,753 position in HIMX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased an additional 0.75 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 52.21%, now holding 2.18 million shares worth $13.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, State of Wisconsin Investment Boa decreased its HIMX holdings by -24.79% and now holds 1.46 million HIMX shares valued at $9.06 million with the lessened -0.48 million shares during the period. HIMX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.60% at present.